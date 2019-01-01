AsRock G31M-GS CPU Socket
Model name: G31M-GS
BIOS Version: P1.40
SN: 77m0x1666824
CPU: Intel Pentium [email protected] GHZ
Memory: 2.00 gb single-channel [email protected] Mhz (5-5-5-15)
Storage: 149 gb maxtor stm 3160813AS ATA DEVICE (SATA)
Optical Drive: HL-DT ST DVDRAM GH22NS40 ATA DEVICE
Good morning,
I'm employed as tech lead of an education lab in a Italian High School and I'm facing atrouble in finding the right driver for the audio device of your motherboard.
I've downloaded and attempted to install the driver available on the web page of the motherboard: ASRock > G31M-GS but it did'nt work; the audio it isn't recognized. More, I've downloaded the driver from the audio manufacturer but nothing the audio device isn't found on Windows 7 32 bit.
May you help me to fix this issue in order to give the multimedia laboratory the possibility to work as expected?
Thank you.
There are currently 23 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 23 guests)