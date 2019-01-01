Hello,
so I know win 7 is not supported any more, but I was messing around trying to install it anyway.
I reset the uefi to defaults and made sure CSM is enabled and PS/2 emulation as well, to get my keyboard and mouse to work. Then windows 7 installs with no problems and I get to the desktop (installation both on UEFI/GPT mode or BIOS/MBR mode went fine). From there I start installing some drivers or some offline windows 7 updates that I have, and some install but some hang the PC, no blue screen or anything, just completely frozen. I tried in different order and it's always the same packages that hang the PC.
Anyone know of any tricks that need doing to get it stable? I also tried with xhci hand off enabled or disabled and it didn't make a difference, and I also tried disabling most CPU features including hyperthreading Vt-D c states and anything else.
The system runs perfectly stable under windows 10.
Specs:
Mobo: Asrock z370 Extreme4
CPU: Intel 8600k
GPU: EVGA 1080 TI
SSD (OS): Samsung EVO 850 250GB
HDD: WD green 4tb
HDD2: WD Black 2tb
A fresco logic USB 3.0 PCI-e card
A TP-Link PCI-e wifi card
Thanks.
