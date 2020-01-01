Hey there. i need help. My RAM - G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2400MHz can't be OC'ed at all. Even 2666MHz it won't load. it just run as advertised 2400MHz. Anyone can help?

Spec: Ryzen 3 2200G, ASRock B450M-HDV, Seasonic FX-550 Gold, Apacer 120GB NVME SSD, WD Black 4TB.