My RAM can't be OC'ed at all
Hey there. i need help. My RAM - G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2400MHz can't be OC'ed at all. Even 2666MHz it won't load. it just run as advertised 2400MHz. Anyone can help?
Spec: Ryzen 3 2200G, ASRock B450M-HDV, Seasonic FX-550 Gold, Apacer 120GB NVME SSD, WD Black 4TB.
