Thread: ASRock C2550D4I MB Need Locked out IPMI

ASRock C2550D4I MB I Locked myself out of the IPMI
Locked myself out of the IPMI. Pings and BIOS shows enabled and OS boots after successful check with IPMI. I can't login from my browser after changing network from share within the IPMI. I have flashed the BIOS to 2.50. No help.
If anyone knows a way of correcting to resetting back to factory specs I would appreciate it.
Thanks
