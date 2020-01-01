Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Thread: ASRock C2550D4I MB Need Locked out IPMI




    cd1609
    Jan 2020
    United States
    Default ASRock C2550D4I MB Need Locked out IPMI

    ASRock C2550D4I MB I Locked myself out of the IPMI

    Locked myself out of the IPMI. Pings and BIOS shows enabled and OS boots after successful check with IPMI. I can't login from my browser after changing network from share within the IPMI. I have flashed the BIOS to 2.50. No help.
    If anyone knows a way of correcting to resetting back to factory specs I would appreciate it.


    Thanks
