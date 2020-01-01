HI. i purchased a trx40 creator motherboard, for use with a 3970x.
after the motherboard arrived, i decided to swap to a 3990x, despite the board not having the strongest VRM in the world. i thought "it can do 1000w, thats gonna easily be enough for a sensible bit of PBO, im not after any world records"
anyway, long story short, i have a few problems.
first, i have no wifi or bluetooth from the onboard system. ive installed all drivers, force enabled in bios. nothing. they dont even show in the device manager with an error.
i have emailed Asrock, and posted to the Asrock forum.. days later, no replies.
second, PBO. if i enable PBO with motherboard max settings, i get decent clock speeds, up to 4.2ghz all core, with the chip eating a massive 6-700w.. i have an enormous external watercooler, so even like this, my temps are under 68 degrees.
the VRM reports about 65 degrees.
however after about 30 seconds of benchmarking, the cpu stats throttling banks of cores down to 500mhz, then back up to 4.2. this destroys performance, with benchmarks coming in lower than stock clocks.
checking HWinfo, all my temperatures are fine.. core voltages are peaking at 1.31v which is easily in-spec.
However, i get occasional triggers of the "prochot EXT" sensor. -this happens occasionally, NOT every time the clocks drop, however it may be connected.
according to the HWinfo forum, "prochot EXT" is a thermal throttle caused by something other than the cpu.
this makes sense, since i also have "prochot CPU" and that never triggers.
so. i need to know what is overheating on the board..? or what is causing the throttling.? doesnt appear to be anything with a readable temperature sensor on it.
after further testing i found that limiting the cpu to lower wattages makes the problem occur after longer times under load, which suggests an overheating issue.
however, unless i limit the cpu to 400 watts (only 120 watts above stock, and less than 50% of the board rating) it always happens.
below a 400w limit i can render for hours, although im not sure if it might throttle eventually.
basically whats going on? a board with a 1000w VRM shouldnt be limited to 400w (which, incidentally isnt enough for PBO on the 3970 either, in case somebody tells me its the wrong board for the 3990)
plus my wifi doesnt work.
plus im annoyed because Asrock seem to be ignoring me.
help?
