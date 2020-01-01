Thread: Asrock x470 Taichi and front Io 3.1 problem vs graphic card

Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
    Default Asrock x470 Taichi and front Io 3.1 problem vs graphic card

    Amazon just delivered me my new motherboard and case so I get to building my PC. I've got Fractal Design R6 as a case, Asrock x470 Taichi as a motherboard and from my old PC, MSI 1080Ti graphic card. Now the problem I'm facing is placement of 3.1 front panel header on the motherboard. I just went with stock cables the case comes with. As you can see in the attached picture, cable from front panel 3.1 USB preventing me from installing my graphic card in its stock shape. What you suggest me to do in that situation?
    Attached Images Attached Images Asrock x470 Taichi and front Io 3.1 problem vs graphic card-usb3-1-1-jpg 
