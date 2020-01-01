Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
Conroe 1333 dvi/h bios beta 2.13
Hi all
Can anyone send me the beta bios 2.13 as this is a fix for pci express cards
being recognised
thanks
Clive
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 26 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 26 guests)
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules