This is my second post in a short time. I am about to do my first build and am trying to ensure I don't miss anything that matters. Reading the manual, I noticed that a plug header was missing that physically exists on the board:
I am referring to the 9 pin header below the System Panel header. The one with the middle pin missing on the bottom row. What is that header for? I would guess it's not that important. Otherwise ASRock would update their manual. It would be nice to know what it's function is.
