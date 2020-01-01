Hi,
i've a problem with my Asrock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6 so that there is now a debug Code with 55.
Installed is a Intel Core i9 9900k and 32GB, SSD and a RTX 2080.
As powersupply is installed a Dark Rock 850w.
Normally all was Running fine but i was testing with offset to undervolting the cpu to setup a value with -0,060v (-60mv).
Stresstest with Prime95 was running well and the power consumption was by 180W (avx) and temperatur was by 72 degree for 10 minutes, then i started the asrock tuning tool and saw the voltage for offset and has change the value about 5mv and after that the system stopped and rebooted.
Since then there stands now the debug code 55.
I removed the cpu and RAM, do a BIOS Reset but that was not helpful.
So I placed one RAM module on each port but that changed nothing. Power turned off meantime.
I took the RAM modules and installed them into another PC, this one starts fine and no debug code, windows has started.
So my question is now, how i can find out that cpu is broken or is it possible that the mobo is broken too?
Thanks a lot.
André
