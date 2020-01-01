Recently, I got interference when recording my voice, clicks every 3 seconds. ATR2500 - USB microphone. The motherboard is ASRock B360 Pro4. My microphone works without interference on other computers. Other microphones on this computer work without interference. I reinstalled Windows, tried different USB ports, updated drivers, tried different audio recording programs. Nothing helped. Clicks occur in 90% of cases. Sometimes they don't exist, but it's very rare, and I can't figure out exactly when they disappear
