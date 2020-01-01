Hello, i'm new here.
So i was trying to figure this out 2 years ago.
So i have an old Asrock N68C-S-UCC motherboard with a single-core AMD Sempron 140.
Whenever i try to enable the ASROCK UCC option, it doesn't want to boot either on Windows or Ubuntu, and the HDD Usage light goes off.
I tried updating BIOS, underclocking some stuff, overclocking but nothing fixes it.
Anyone had this issue and knows how to fix it?
Specs:
Motherboard: Asrock N68C-S-UCC
RAM: 4GB DDR2
CPU: AMD Sempron 140
HDD: Maxtor 250GB IDE
Power Supply: Trust 270W
There are currently 15 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 15 guests)