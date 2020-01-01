I have an X370 Gaming K4 motherboard, with a 1700 CPU. It works fine. I decided to update to a 3600 CPU. I flashed the UEFI to the latest version, which does support the 3600. I reset the BIOS with the 1700 still installed, and reset everything to defaults. I used the computer a couple of days with no issues.
I installed the 3600 today, and it will not work. It powers up, and gets just far enough for the monitor to come on, but will not post. It cycles, over and over. I put the 1700 back in. It works fine. Tried the 3600 again. No luck...
Any ideas what I might be doing wrong???
