Hi to all I have got this configuration:
Mobo: x570 taichi (last bios)
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3800 X
MEM: G.Skill - Kit memoria DIMM 32 GB DDR4-3600 F4-3600C18D-32GTZN, Trident Z
HD: Sabrent SSD Interno 500GB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-500)
GPU_ GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GAMING X
OS: WIN 10 Pro
Guys I'm so sad...Th syste in realy instable I realy don't know why, pls help me out to find the issue.
This configuration must be a fasted one but is so instable, for example if I use Wondershare Filmora 9 it is not fast as I expeect, I have another PC 8 years old with an SSD HD first gneration and it is faster and stable then the new PC.
I have renstall form zwero win 10 and today again a blue error screen from win 10 (do you know the one with the QR code), I have rstart and now it goes.
I really need help guys.
There is a way or a software to werify the compatibility and the state of all my hardware system?
For example What is the best settings in Bios for the Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 hard disk?
I think we can start for this problem.
All the hardware is cheked and it seams to work.
Ty
