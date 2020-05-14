Hi, I would like a recommendation of a new Network Adapter (Ethernet) to purchase for my Desktop PC, which has the following specifications.
OS Name Microsoft Windows 10 Home
System Type x64-based PC
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3570K CPU @ 3.40GHz, 3401 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)
BIOS Version/Date American Megatrends Inc. P1.30, 13/07/2012
SMBIOS Version 2.7
Embedded Controller Version 255.255
BIOS Mode Legacy
BaseBoard Manufacturer ASRock
BaseBoard Product Z77 Extreme4-M
Platform Role Desktop
Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 12.0 GB
Total Physical Memory 11.7 GB
Available Physical Memory 6.26 GB
Total Virtual Memory 15.7 GB
Available Virtual Memory 8.08 GB
[Adapter]
Name [00000001] Realtek PCIe GbE Family Controller
Adapter Type Ethernet 802.3
Product Type Realtek PCIe GbE Family Controller
Installed Yes
PNP Device ID PCI\VEN_10EC&DEV_8168&SUBSYS_81681849&REV_06\4&C7A 4F95&0&00E5
Last Reset 14/05/2020 12:22
Driver C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\DRIVERS\RT640X64.SYS (10.39.212.2020, 1.11 MB (1,162,840 bytes), 14/05/2020 19:44)
There are currently 11 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 11 guests)