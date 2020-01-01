Thread: Ram-test says 1 error, Memtest86 says no errors

Hello,

I have 4 sticks of

F4-3600C15D-16GTZ

total of 32 gig.

I had an abrupt bsod the other day so wanted to see if have an issue with my rams

Current setup is Asrock z370 fatal gaming pro board with I9 9900k + 1080ti

Everything is stock except Memory running XMP profile.

seems to throw an error around 4000 coverage,

Last night I ran RAM test on each module seperately with 2000 coverage with no errors

then I put all the modules back into the motherboard and ran the memtest86 at default setting to find errors and within 5 hours it completed the test without error,

This morning I ran memtest86 again with no error.

afterwards I ran ram-test again and got the same around 4000 error...