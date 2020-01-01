Thread: Ram-test says 1 error, Memtest86 says no errors

Hello,
I have 4 sticks of
F4-3600C15D-16GTZ
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-...82E16820232306
total of 32 gig.
I had an abrupt bsod the other day so wanted to see if have an issue with my rams
Current setup is Asrock z370 fatal gaming pro board with I9 9900k + 1080ti
Everything is stock except Memory running XMP profile.
seems to throw an error around 4000 coverage,
Last night I ran RAM test on each module seperately with 2000 coverage with no errors
then I put all the modules back into the motherboard and ran the memtest86 at default setting to find errors and within 5 hours it completed the test without error,
This morning I ran memtest86 again with no error.
afterwards I ran ram-test again and got the same around 4000 error...
The Voltage is Auto on everything this is my current
