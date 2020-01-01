Hello,
So I posted this over on the main ASRock forum site, but figured I may have more luck here.
I recently changed over from an ASUS WS X570 ACE motherboard which I had issues with the management nic, over to an ASRock X570 Creator.
In the conversion I also replaced the case fans from a stock corsair 140mm 3-pin fan for intake and Vortex Cougar PVM 120MM fan for exhaust over to
2 140mm Noctura Redux-1500 PWM fans for intake and 1 Noctura NF-12S PWM fan for exhaust.
For the CPU, in both motherboards, I am using a Ryzen 9 3900X which is cooled with a Dark Rock Pro 4 Cooler.
The Case is a Corsair 330R Quiet Edition. I also also running Fedora 32 as the OS. (KVM Host for other VMs).
I am running the latest known public 2.1 BIOS for the X570 Creator as well.
The biggest issue I have is that with the new board the fans are running louder and it still gets hot. Now I know I have new fans as well, but even the Dark Rock Pro 4 is not throttling down when it does get cold.
The lowest it gets is ~40C for CPU and 39C for motherboard. So it should throttle down but Fedora doesn't see the Fans, there is no ASRock Linux Management and BIOS Fan Management seems broken.
It DOES get hot as well, max temp reached 96C during stress testing and playing games it reached close to 87C.
I checked the Fan settings and tried the Fan Tune, and the fans quiet down at the end of tuning; HOWEVER, it then locks up and when you restart it reverts back.
I found a youtube video of the exact issue: YouTube
This video references an upcoming 2.2 BIOS release but that was as of March and this is May.
Is there a fix coming for this issue so I can tune the fans in this properly and hopefully get the temperatures under control.
I know the case I have, the 330R is supposed to be a higher airflow case due to the design, but some people have reported higher temps with it.
If so, does anyone have a GOOD case recommendation that can keep this cool without sounding like a jet engine as well (330R has sound-dampening materials), and can support a 5 1/4 Bay for Blu-Ray drive?
Thank you.
