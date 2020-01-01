I recently purchased this motherboard and I am installing it into a case today. I have not powered it up yet. I noticed that with the motherboard, I received a tiny screw that was all by itself in a zipper-lock bag. I don't know what the screw is intended for. Meanwhile, I have spotted a small brass nut soldered onto the motherboard close to the CMOS battery. It looks like it could accept the small screw. This nut is labeled "NUT1" so that is not much help. I find no reference to the screw or to this nut in the product manual. I also cannot find any information by searching the internet for things like +ASRock +nut1 etc. It has been quite a few years since I have put together a home built PC and I want to make sure that I don't make a mistake.
I am hoping that someone can clarify this for me. Why did ASRock provide this tiny screw, carefully packaged alone, in the box with this motherboard? Am I expected to use it? What is this curious NUT1 for?
Thank you!
TRaar
