Hello,
I own a J5005-ITX with 1.40 BIOS version.
As I use this board as a HTPC basis, I would like it to be quiet. The two fans that are installed are configured for automatic speeds to keep a 45°C target temperature for CPU/Mainboard respectively and target fan speed "1".
When I normally power on the J5005-ITX, the fans start spinning at the desired low speeds.
However, after standby and resuming, the fans start at maximum speed and then slowly turn down the speeds to their normal low speed over a few minutes. The same happens when the system goes through a reboot.
This can also be seen in the pwm-values on the linux hwmon sysfs variables for the Nuvoton chip.
Is this normal and is anyone else experiencing this?
Can this be turned off somehow?
Thank you very much in advance.
