Thread: ASUS laptop keyboard backlight flashing

Hello guys!
So here is the deal. I've got ASUS FX503 VM laptop and i've got an issue i'm not sure about. When i power on my laptop the keyboard flashes twice (it's on when i press the power button, then it's off, and on again, please see the attached gif animation).
I have contacted ASUS Support and they have told me this kind of behavior is OK, because it's how the laptop "checks all systems when it's powering on", so that's why it makes the keyboard backlight on, then off, and then on again. I kind of agreed with that, until i saw an unboxing video on youtube, where the guy powered on the same laptop and the backlight didn't go on and off and on again, it was simply on when the guy pressed the power button.
So my question is, is that behavior really OK? Maybe some of you guys have the same model and tell me how your laptop's keyboard is on, what is your behavior?
Pardon me if may sound too perfectionist, but that's me, i just like everything to work perfectly :)
Thanks in advance for any help!
Have a wonderful day!
P.S. For some reason my gif doesn't upload so here is link to imgur Imgur: The magic of the Internet
Last edited by VSlava; 10 Hours Ago at 04:36 AM.
There are currently 93 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 93 guests)