Hello,

I have tried to update my bios with tool which I found on my CD for motherboard.
Downloaded last version of bios on my desktop and chose that file withat that tool, it was successful 70% except last part. Unfortunately I restarted my pc and after that when I turned on it does not happen anything.

Also I have tried everything to fix it without success.

Clear Rtc Ram; Jumpers - Asus P5W DH User Manual [Page 54]

I filow this from link and nothing

Also I have downloaded latest version of bios, put it on my usb stick which is formated with flat32, also nothing. Also I am not able to enter into bios setings. I do not know what to do sth else.

I really hope so that I will get some advice here.

Sorry for my english gramma, regards from Bosnia and Herzegovina :)

Thanks anyway!