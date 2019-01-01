Hello,
I have tried to update my bios with tool which I found on my CD for motherboard.
Downloaded last version of bios on my desktop and chose that file withat that tool, it was successful 70% except last part. Unfortunately I restarted my pc and after that when I turned on it does not happen anything.
Also I have tried everything to fix it without success.
Clear Rtc Ram; Jumpers - Asus P5W DH User Manual [Page 54]
I filow this from link and nothing
Also I have downloaded latest version of bios, put it on my usb stick which is formated with flat32, also nothing. Also I am not able to enter into bios setings. I do not know what to do sth else.
I really hope so that I will get some advice here.
Sorry for my english gramma, regards from Bosnia and Herzegovina :)
Thanks anyway!
There are currently 40 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 40 guests)