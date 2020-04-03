



The Notice may affect your rights. Please read it carefully. A federal court has authorized the Notice.

The Notice (See Website at Bottom) concerns a lawsuit called Carlotti, et al. v. ASUS Computer International, et al ., No. 4:18-cv-03369, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the Lawsuit).

., No. 4:18-cv-03369, pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the Lawsuit). A Class Action Settlement will resolve the Lawsuit against ASUS Computer International (ACI) and ASUSTeK Inc. (collectively, Defendants). The Settlement affects all Persons who purchased an ASUS Rog Strix GL502VS or GL502VSK laptop (the Laptops) in the United States from Defendants or an authorized ASUS retailer between May 4, 2014 and November 19, 2019.

The Lawsuit contends that the Laptops were deceptively marketed as powerful, portable machines ideal for gaming and video editing with independent cooling systems to give the Laptops stability required for intense gaming sessions. Plaintiff alleges that the Laptops are not suitable for their ordinary and advertised purpose because the Laptops batteries drain even when the Laptops are connected to electrical outlets (the Power Defect). Plaintiff also alleges that the Laptops cooling systems are not independent because they use one set of heatsinks to dissipate heat from both the graphics processing unit and computational processing unit, so the Laptops overheat, leading to physical discomfort and/or diminishing the Laptops performance and durability (the Overheating Issue).

Defendants deny any wrongdoing. They contend that the Laptops have always been truthfully marketed and labeled and do not suffer from any common defects.

To settle the case, Defendants will provide all eligible Class Members a Cash Payment of up to $110, or Credit Certificate of up to $210. Class Members must file a Claim Form to obtain the Cash Payment. Class Members also must file a Claim Form to obtain the Credit Certificate, unless they sent a customer service request to Defendants about a Power Defect and/or Overheating Issue prior to March 19, 2019, as reflected by Defendants records. In addition, Defendants will extend the warranty on the ASUS Rog Strix GL502VS laptops that experienced the Power Defect.

Defendants have the right to terminate the Settlement if more than 1,000 Class Members submit a timely and valid request to exclude themselves from the Settlement. If the Settlement is terminated, then the Lawsuit will proceed to trial.

Your legal rights are affected whether you act or dont act. Read the Notice carefully.

[email protected] , by mail at Carlotti v. ASUS Computer International, Inc. Claim Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or by phone 1-844-263-6122. This website and the Notice (Website Below) contain a summary of the proposed Settlement. For the precise terms and conditions of the Settlement, please see the Settlement Agreement (Website Below), or contact the Claim Administrator by email at

IMPORTANT DATES:



April 03, 2020  Claims Deadline

April 03, 2020  Objection Deadline

April 03, 2020  Opt-Out Deadline

April 16, 2020  Deadline to File Notice of Intent to Appear at Hearing

April 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. PDT  Final Approval Hearing

Obtain Repairs Under the Extended Warranty

If your ASUS Rog Strix GL502VS model laptop suffered from the Power Defect, you can contact ACI technical support using the toll-free number 1-888-678-3688 for repairs.



You can use the Extended Warranty regardless of whether you file a claim form for the Cash Payment or Credit Certificate, or whether you qualify for an Automatic Credit Certificate.

Submit a Claim Form

Opt Out





Postmark or Online Submission Deadline.........April 03, 2020







Do Nothing

These rights and optionsand the deadlines to exercise themare explained in the Notice.

The Court in charge of this case still has to decide whether to approve the Settlement. Cash Payments and Credit Certificates will be sent to Settlement Class Members only if the Court approves the Settlement. If there are appeals, payments will not be made until the appeals are resolved and the Settlement becomes effective. Please be patient.

