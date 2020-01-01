I have an asus ux301la with the i7-4558u and 2k screen. i have a weird issue where the internal screen seems to bug out when certain things are on screen. more specificly i've tested with an html5 3d benchmark and it seemed like a certain color was causing issues. its like whereever that bad color is on screen the screen controller gives up and draws that same line down the screen till it hits the bottom. another time it happens is when opening intel xtu ( i originally thought it was a gpu issue and so i underclocked the igpu to see if it would fix the problem, it didn't). the weird thing is it doesn't happen on an external screen. only happens on the internal screen. i would post a picture but im not home right now so i don't have access to a good camera. go figure thats the one thing my china phone out on.



