I have a ZenBook 14 UX434F and it currently has ubuntu installed on it and the recovery partition is gone. Let's not get into how this happened -.-

When i try to reinstall windows from a usb stick (.iso downloaded directly from microsoft) i get an error that a driver is missing, not specifying what kind. I downloaded all the drivers from the asus support page and load them from another usb stick during installation, but no luck. Any ideas how i could re-install windows10 on my machine in this situation? Is there a factory windows disk image that contains all drivers?