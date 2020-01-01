Motherboard in question: ASUS Z370 TUF Gaming Plus
Case: Be Quiet Silent Base 801
Problem: Trying to transfer files from an external SSD to an internal SSD over USB 3.0 front panel ports only transfer at usb 2.0 speed (39MBps)
My pc case comes with 2 usb 3.0 ports on the front panel. They are connected to my motherboards USB3.1_Gen1 port as seen in this image https://i.gyazo.com/2fc37c2859503cda426a4a46084209a2.png
I have a 2.5inch Samsung 840 ssd not currently installed in the case. I'm trying to transfer the files to my internal SSD using a little cable and the frontpanel USB 3.0 ports. But the speed is far too slow for a USB 3.0 port. I am trying to figure out what the culprit is.
Here are some images showing the situation Imgur: The magic of the InternetNote there are 2 cables connected. One is for extra power but this is not needed in this situation. I tried with only the data cable, results are the same.
When i connect the ssd to one of the rear IO ports, the speed is a respectable 230MBps but on these 2 front panel ports it wont go higher than 39MBps.
I have both the Intel chipset drivers installed as well as the ASmedia driver. Also running the latest bios.
Is there perhaps a bios option that needs changing?
