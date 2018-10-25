Hello All,
have very weird problem: two identical Asus usb ac68 cards are working flawlessly when connected to my Asus RT-AC68U router (same room about 250Mb/sec, furthest room about 150Mb/sec). Part of the set up is TP-link RE205. When connected to RE205 speed is about 2Mb/s and unstable, breaks totally every 10-15sec, then goes back to 2Mb/s. If I switch to built in intel wifi card on my ROG G551, i get about 60Mb/s when connected to RE205. Same on company thinkpad ~ 60Mb/s. Tried also from mine and wife's phones (S8+ and Note 8) to RE205 and get average of 90Mb/s.
Seems that usb ac68 is not liking the TP link at all, while all other devices in the apartment (even chromecast is getting around 45Mb/s from RE205) are doing great with it.
What have I tried so far:
1. fully updated windows
2. downloaded Version 2.1.4.7 of the driver for usb ac68
Nothing changed.
Currently device manager is listing driver as 1030.27.425.2018 with the date of 10/25/2018. Release notes on asus site for 2.1.4.7 say version should be 1030.25_FJCP and 1030.25_CCEN.
I can provide any further detail if needed.
Can anyone help with this weird issue?
