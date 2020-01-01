Wired connections work perfectly. 300+ down 32 up speedtest
My wifi connections are intermit unless I am right on top of the router.
Nothing has changed concerning the position of the router . Nothing
else has changed that could block the signal.
It appears I have signal in other areas but the connection is dropping out on all my devices
What should I try to fix the problem? I have saved the configuration of my router
just in case. Would a reset fix wifi connection issues?
Ken
There are currently 23 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 22 guests)