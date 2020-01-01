Hello,
first, if this post is in wrong place, I apologize, I just joined today. if necessary, admin/moder correct me and I will move or delete. thank you...
I have an asus vivobook F510UA-AH51, i5-8250U, 32gb DDR4, m.2 sata ssd, sata ssd, replacement MB: only change is a UAR, which required UAR BIOS.
My question: in the intel RST under system it shows an empty (port/slot) for another ssd/hdd. ive had laptop apart numerous times for upgrades, repairs, etc. there is space open just above battery. I understand this could be future upgrade or for a separate build (ex. i7 with actual graphics, gpu). it took me nearly a year of comparing other laptops and studying setups before I purchased this unit. I have a dell m6500 that is my baby. fully upgraded and running win 10. a five year build. is it possible to to connect another M.2 to this MB with an existing connector (not used)? the empty connector looks like the one used for the FP and touchpad. thank you for your time and any help possible.
