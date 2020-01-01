Hi!

The microphone worked fine initially (while headphones were plugged in). Suddenly a few days ago however, after I believe a windows update, the microphone only picks up static while something is plugged into the headphone jack but as soon as I don't have anything plugged in, it works fine. I have tried looking for solutions online but nothing seems to really solve anything.

Some details of my Laptop:

Operating System
Windows 10 Home 64-bit
CPU
AMD Ryzen 3 56 °C
Raven Ridge 14nm Technology
RAM
6,00GB Single-Channel Unknown @ 299MHz (17-17-17-39)
Motherboard
ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. X512DA (FP5)
Graphics
Generic PnP Monitor (1920x1080@60Hz)
2048MB ATI AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics (ASUStek Computer Inc)
Storage
119GB SanDisk SD9SN8W128G1102 (SATA (SSD)) 46 °C
931GB TOSHIBA MQ04ABF100 (SATA ) 32 °C
Optical Drives
No optical disk drives detected
Audio
Realtek Audio

If there is anything else you would like to know let me know.

Many thanks in advance!