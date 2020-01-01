Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Cant Enter BIOS or Boot Windows (M5A99X EVO R2.0)




  1. 11 Hours Ago #1
    soDAFFY
    soDAFFY is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Lincolnshire
    Posts
    3

    Default Cant Enter BIOS or Boot Windows (M5A99X EVO R2.0)

    Hi guys, My first post here. My board just hangs on please pass DEL or F2 to enter bios. ive tried both but It just hangs on that screen. Can anybody help Please.? The only changes I made was replaceing a SSD...
    Last edited by soDAFFY; 9 Hours Ago at 01:31 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 20 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 20 guests)

Tags for this Thread

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules