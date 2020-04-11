Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
Memory problems.
4x 8GB PC25600 Memory inside TUFX470...
16GB only is accepted by the system.
What to do to access all memory?(How to fix this problem)
System is already detecting all the DDR's but doesn't correctly add them up to 32GB.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 20 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 19 guests)
- mnini
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules