I have an Asus K50IJ laptop which originally shipped with Windows 7. The ASUS site has drivers for it up to Windows 8.1.
I clean-installed Windows 10 on it and it runs fine except that the keyboard backlighting no longer comes up and the Fn-keys for adjusting volume don't do anything. I'm guessing it needs a keyboard driver or some sort of hotkey application, but I don't see any K50IJ keyboard driver or app as having been available for any operating system.
What does it need, and where do I find that?
