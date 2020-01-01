Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Thread: Trying to locate CMOS reset button or battery




    yancars
    Apr 2020
    Sarasota, FL
    Hello. I have a bricked K555LD after a failed BIOS update. I've read that one way to resurrect my laptop is to reset the CMOS battery. I opened up the laptop but for the life of me could not locate the CMOS battery or reset button. I've been unsuccessful in locating a schematic diagram as well and have now sought assistance from the good folks in these forums. I am pasting a picture of the motherboard in question. My laptop's model is K555LD. Thanks again for the help.
