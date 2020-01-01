Hi
I have a Asus Vivobook S15. I cannot get my TV to play sound using the laptop and HDMI. My laptop is 6 months old. The TV does play sound with a desktop system I have using the same cable.
I think I am missing some software. In Sound Settings there is no choice except speakers. My Nvidia graphics control panel only deals with 3d settings.
I have tried to re-load the drivers and install the Realtek control panel I think I should have but it does not appear to work once loaded. I have done this manually because the MyAsus program does not start. I had hoped to use it to update all the involved software. I did try to re-install the MyAsus from the Microsoft store but the microsoft store won't load from my device not will it install from Asus.
Have I got problems or what???
