Just bought this board used, and upgraded the BIOS to the latest-available.
The manual says it accommodates a maximum of 16Gb, but that seems unlikely considering its age and manufacturer. (Sometimes the manual states a certain maximum just because of the size of RAM modules available at publication when the chipset actually can address more.)
Anyone know what the maximum-supported RAM is in this mainboard? Thanks, in advance.
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)