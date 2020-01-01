Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
Asus Q534UXK
I broke the glass on my screen. The LCD itself is fine, I just need the glass, which Ive learned is the digitizer? I brought it to a place but they cant find the right part. Can you please help?
Thanks,
Phil
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules