Im seeking some advice for some BSOD events involving my new PC I have just assembled. It seems that, if stressed at full power, it encounters a BSOD event at least every 24 hours.
The hardware is:
- AMD Ryzen 6 3600X;
- TUF X470-PLUS;
- 4 x 8GB DDR4 SDRAM PC4-21333 KHX2666C16/8G;
- AMD Radeon R7 240;
- MAXTOR STM3250310AS;
- MAXTOR Z1 SSD 480 GB;
- Power supply COOLERMASTER - ATX 500W Elite 500 V3
The OS is Windows 10, it is updated and also the BIOS has just been updated. I have installed the OS a few weeks ago.
Moreover I can also state that:
- the measured temperature never exceeds 70 degrees;
- memCheck does not reveal any error. I have repeated the test several times;
- the bios recognises correctly the memory speed, no hardware error is shown;
- I have not deliberately allowed any overclocking;
- both the HD's pass the integrity test;
- the windows registry has no error;
- from the windows control panel I have checked that all the devices have a driver.
I report here the links to the memory dump of five BSOD events.
I have also shared these data with Microsoft and their experts decline any OS responsabilty.
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkAzRwt2ktUWhxzM...7MINJ?e=kJR5rd
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkAzRwt2ktUWhxuj...vrzxf?e=f6gc3m
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkAzRwt2ktUWhxoP...bJzQD?e=HJt7HR
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkAzRwt2ktUWhxkr...H84TH?e=oPwKi5
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkAzRwt2ktUWhxit...uXeq2?e=4OcY9W
In all the events the ntoskrnl.exe service failed.
I would appreciate very much any hint to correct or, at least isolate, the error.
