Asus Prime B450M - m.2 pcie nvme adapter in pcie graphic slot
Hello,
just got this board (Prime B450M-A/csm) and install a Ryzen 2200G without issue. The board has one M.2 slot which I use already. Since the Pcie graphics slot (x16) is unused, is it possible to install a second Nvme drive with a X4 adaptor in that slot ? Any restrictions ?
Tx
