I was using 3 RT-AC68U in AiMesh, recently replaced the main router with Blue Cave. After that I've been seeing devices do not get the manually assigned IP correctly.
What I noticed was devices connected to nodes will have a 2nd MAC address (the devices connected to the same node have the same prefix set for the first 3 parts in MAC address). I've seen Extender doing that for connected devices, I didn't know AiMesh also do that.
And I think it is because of that, Blue Cave's DHCP server doesn't not assigned the IP set in the table, but use dynamic allocation.
Anyone see the same issue and anyway to fix that? (some devices do not have option to set IP manually, must use DHCP from router)
I don't recall I have this issue when using RT-AC68U as main router, but very often there were disconnections between nodes and main router, while using Blue Cave as main router seems quite solid.
