Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
External HDD not detected in BIOS?
Hello!
I have been trying to dual boot Ubuntu off of my external USB HDD, but it doesn't show up in the boot list in BIOS. I have the Asus Vivobook Flip 14 tp412fa. It shows up under "USB devices," but not in the boot priority. Thanks for all the help!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules