In my Asus M5A99X EVOR2.0 motherboard I have two PCIe video cards.
I have the Nvidia GeForce 7900 GT in slot 1. It is running at x8 (I understand this is x8 rather than x16 because I have fitted two video cards).
But the Nvidia Quadro NVS440 (in slot 4) is reported (by GPU-Z) to be running at x4. I was expecting it to be x8. Is there something set wrong? GPU-Z does list the Quadro NVS440 twice (I presume it is being presented as two dual graphics cards integrated onto one card) so maybe that is right and it is effectively running at x8.
