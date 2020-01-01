Hi
I have the above mobo on a brand new setup with win 10 home and i9 cpu.
I have this installed on a home network with files sharing a networking enabled.
This PC can see my other PC on the network and can access shared files. The other PC can see this this PC but cannot access any files.
I have got both PC's set up the same and both clean installed with private firewalls down. AV off and network sharing and security open to everyone on the network and ownership to the files set to everyone also.
As i say it is fully working out bound from this mobo but not inbound.
The only thing other that the Win 10 OS installed is ASUS driver bundle and turbo lan.
Can someone help. Is Turbo Lan the potential problem and if so how do i resolve?
I have spent about 3 days trying to sort this now and cannot fix it - even to the point where i have clean installed my other PC
Regards
Daren
