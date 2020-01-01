asus x550z came with windows 8.1 but I upgraded to 10. My usb ports not working. When I plug my phone into it my phone will flash really fast charging, not charging almost like the usb port is pulsing. Ive cleand them, ive deleted the drivers and reinstalled them, ive updated them ive reinstalled windows( but kept my files). Ive been trying to fix this for about 3 mounths. Ive visited Microsoft and Asus to get information about the problem, but they all say the same thing. I have two usb 3.0 ports on one side and one 2.0 port on the other side and they all do the same thing please help!!!!
