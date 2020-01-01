Good evening ya. I'm here cause I gave my newer asus MB to my brother.
This M4A89GTD PRO/USB3 that I ran years back now don;t want to post
now. Tried every thing I could think of. But did not try what will fix my
problem.
Went to asus web site and checked for CPU and RAM. I have them both.
Still no post. Everything turns on but the monitor does not post.
If some how is there a way to test things to see for some reason
why it is not posting.
I wonder if the BIOS is so far behind that it will not start.
Any idea.....
