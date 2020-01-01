Hello Tweakers
I have an old tablet whose battery has given up the ghost. I have been informed that the attery cannot be replaced, but i am wondering if one of you smart people would have a way of figuring out a replacement method. It was manufactured December 2011, so i guess my question is moot. I know that usually electronics manufacturers do not hold spares for much more than 5 to 7 years.
But it is really great for reading ebooks.
Do you think there is a chance of repairing this tablet?
Thank you
John48
There are currently 12 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 12 guests)