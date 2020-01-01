Hi All,
I have owned and used an RT-AC3200 router for a few years until a storm took out my modem and the wan port on the router (I have found a single blown resister on the main board but have been unable to find any diagrams to repair it), the router still works but just not through the wan port, the router was able push all the traffic through the Lan port, Last week I purchased the RT-AX88U to use as my main router and have been trying to find out if the RT-AC3200 can be used within an AiMesh system based on the RT-AX88U
Regards Iain
