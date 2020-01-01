Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
-
Why Would selecting EZ Mode freeze UEFI BIOS
Hi Guys, like the Title says. why would selecting EZ Mode in UEFI version 1407 freeze everything? but everything else works ok
ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F GAMING
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 16 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 15 guests)
- soDAFFY
Tags for this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules