Good morning, everyone,
I've just started a freelance activity and I would like to get a new pc (I'm currently on mac, which I prefer to use for my personnal) for all the pro stuff.
I don't necessarily have a huge budget to put in it (about 500-600) but as I don't know anything about it, I would need some advice please.
My main criteria is a battery that is resistant in time (because I can spend more than 10 hours with the computer on).
Thanks
