Not sure where to post this and feel free to move as needed. GoodOffer24 is not responding to web chat or emails requesting technical support for keys purchased that don't work. I purchased 2 keys recently and both have been "blocked" by Microsoft's activation servers. After some research I found some disturbing information.
I would like to request that Tweaktown warn it's readers.
