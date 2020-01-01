Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme VS Artic liquid Freezer II 240
Hi,
I need help to choose my AIO for my new build. I will using a AMD Ryzen 9 3950X.
I don't know which one to pick :
- Artic liquid Freezer II 240
- Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme
I would like your opinions/advices/experiences.
Your help is much appreciate.
Best Regards
Patton
