Please report all spam threads, posts and suspicious members. We receive spam notifications and will take immediate action!
Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: CPU Cooler For AMD RYZEN 3700X




  1. 19 Hours Ago #1
    archshamim
    archshamim is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Bangladesh
    Posts
    1

    Default CPU Cooler For AMD RYZEN 3700X

    Hi,
    My current Cooler is ''Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB''.
    CPU rendering apps like Blender/ Vray/ Cinema 4d with stock setting (Room Temp -32 C) for 10 min render cpu temp is 76.3 to 79.8.
    After half an hour temp stay between 82 C.

    I'm looking for replace cooler due to extended period render.
    Local stock available '' NOCTUA NH-U12S PREMIUM CPU COOLER WITH 1 X NF-F12 120MM FAN".
    Also available case fan "Noctua NF-A12x25 Premium Quiet Cooling Fan".
    I'm searching Noctua 15D/ 12A but not in stock.

    I have not budget for big AIO , is it good to go with NOCTUA NH-U12S PREMIUM CPU COOLER WITH 1 X NF-F12 120MM FAN" ?
    Other than stock any tweaking need on BIOS ?

    My SYS Info:
    Ryzen 3700X

    MSI B450 Tomahack

    RAM - 3200 MHZ -2 X 16GB

    Cooler: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB CPU Cooler

    GPU: MSI gtx 1660 super ventus xs oc

    Case: GIGABYTE C200 GLASS

    Case Fan:
    Front: Thermaltake Riing 12 C Green LED Radiator Case Fan X 3 pcs
    Back: Cooler Master Masterfan MF120R ARGB Case Fan X 1Pcs
    Top: Radiator of Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB CPU Cooler X 1pcs
    Attached Images Attached Images CPU Cooler For AMD RYZEN 3700X-prime-95-png 
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 15 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 15 guests)

Tags for this Thread

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules