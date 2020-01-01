Thread: CPU Cooler For AMD RYZEN 3700X

Hi,
My current Cooler is ''Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB''.
CPU rendering apps like Blender/ Vray/ Cinema 4d with stock setting (Room Temp -32 C) for 10 min render cpu temp is 76.3 to 79.8.
After half an hour temp stay between 82 C.
I'm looking for replace cooler due to extended period render.
Local stock available '' NOCTUA NH-U12S PREMIUM CPU COOLER WITH 1 X NF-F12 120MM FAN".
Also available case fan "Noctua NF-A12x25 Premium Quiet Cooling Fan".
I'm searching Noctua 15D/ 12A but not in stock.
I have not budget for big AIO , is it good to go with NOCTUA NH-U12S PREMIUM CPU COOLER WITH 1 X NF-F12 120MM FAN" ?
Other than stock any tweaking need on BIOS ?
My SYS Info:
Ryzen 3700X
MSI B450 Tomahack
RAM - 3200 MHZ -2 X 16GB
Cooler: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB CPU Cooler
GPU: MSI gtx 1660 super ventus xs oc
Case: GIGABYTE C200 GLASS
Case Fan:
Front: Thermaltake Riing 12 C Green LED Radiator Case Fan X 3 pcs
Back: Cooler Master Masterfan MF120R ARGB Case Fan X 1Pcs
Top: Radiator of Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L RGB CPU Cooler X 1pcs
